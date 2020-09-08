Yemeni army launches rocket attack on Saudi's Abha airport

According to Al Masirah TV, Yahya Sare'e stated that Air Forces carried out a broad attack with drones, accurately hitting sensitive military targets in Abha Airport.

The Yemeni army's "Samad 3" drones targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport, he added.

The attacks came in response to the Saudi-led coalition's increased airstrikes against the Yemen, he said.

Emphasizing that Yemeni missile strikes on Saudi strategic positions will be continued, he added that the Yemeni attacks will continue until the Saudi military aggression stops.

He also noted that the continuous attack of the drones on Abha International Airport led to disabling it for several hours.

Saudi Arabia waged the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

In recent months, the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire many times.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

