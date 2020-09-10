Messages of Yemen’s drone attacks against Saudi airport

Yemen’s drone units have launched four operations against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport this week. These attacks can have a special meaning as just some two weeks ago Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mohammed al-Atifi warned that Yemen would start ‘the great pain stage’ in case the Saudi coalition’s aggressions continued.

In an interview with U-News, General Abed Al-Thour noted that the Saudi coalition is increasingly using Abha airport to launch attacks against Yemen and target civilians and the attacks against the airport were a legitimate response to those aggressions.

Targeting Abha airport showed that the Yemeni Army is moving towards eliminating Saudi Arabia’s strategic sites and weapons, he added.

Meanwhile, Mujib Shamsan, another Yemeni military expert, told al-Masirah that the high precision attack against Abha airport bears a warning message and Yemen may target more sensitive economic or military centers across the geography of the coalition countries.

In case the Saudi coalition doesn’t pay attention to these warnings, the fifth and sixth deterrence balance operations will push the enemy into a ‘painful stage’ which will have ‘catastrophic’ consequences, he added.

Brigadier General Abdul-Ghani Al-Zubaidi said in an interview that the Yemeni operations prove the weakness of enemies’ defense systems, especially American-made air defense systems. This weakness puts the coalition in a dilemma of continuing the aggressions or stopping them to rescue their own military and critical infrastructures.

Targeting Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructures in the depth of the country is the start of the ‘painful’ stage that the defense minister had talked about, he said.

