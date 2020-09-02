Zarif reacts to Israel soldier kneeling on Palestinian's neck

Sharing a picture of the Zionist soldier kneeling on the neck of a Palestinian, Zarif in a Wednesday tweet wrote, "Normalization with Israel? The only thing that has been 'normalized' is this:"

A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli regime's soldier kneeling on an elderly Palestinian protester's neck while arresting him during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank.

Footage circulating on Tuesday shows an Israeli soldier pushing Khairi Hannoun, a 65-year-old Palestinian protester, to the ground as other troops raise their rifles and shout at a group of news photographers to back away. One projectile was fired, although it is not clear if it was a stun grenade or tear gas, Aljazeera reported.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

