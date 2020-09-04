Iran dismisses idea of holding talks with US

“We have no intention of holding talks with the US, and we have announced our stance very clearly,” Vaezi told Tasnim in response to a question about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s idea of Russian mediation between Iran and the US for direct negotiations.

The official stressed that Tehran has already made it clear the US must accept that it has made mistakes, realize that it has adopted the wrong policy of sanctions on Iran, and admit that it has made a mistake.

Noting that the Russian foreign minister has not been the only person to have proposed the idea of mediation, Vaezi said Americans must return to the JCPOA and speak within the framework of the nuclear pacy, otherwise, no other action would yield result.

Lavrov has recently expressed Moscow's readiness to hold talks with both sides to pave the way for direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, but only if both sides are interested.

“We believe that it is better to raise differences and issues directly and receive direct answers,” The Russian foreign minister as saying.

MR/TSNM2341405