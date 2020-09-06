US pressure on Iran aimed at satisfying Zionist lobby: MP

Abbas Moghtadaei said on Saturday that candidates for the 2020 US Presidential Election are making their utmost effort to win the approval and support of anti-Iranian and Zionist lobbies in the election by putting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to the US attempts for reinstating and returning UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always acted according to the international law and western countries know that Iran has lived up to all its commitments under JCPOA and what the Americans are claiming today is an obvious excessive demand.”

The Americans have practically withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and cannot claim to use the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) against Iran as predicted in the deal, he said, adding, “The US government’s claims were not even heeded by their allies and have so far insisted that they are not willing to cooperate with the Americans.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Moghtadaei stated, “US President Trump is trying to use these issues as a shock to win the election and compensate his backwardness in his opponent at the upcoming presidential election.”

He pointed to the internal situation in the United States and the role of the Zionists in the domestic political atmosphere of the United States and added, “Each of the American parties in the election is trying to use the issue of opposition to Iran to make the Zionist lobby understand that if they win, they will oppose Iran, but this approach is not very useful outside the United States.”

MA/IRN84027057