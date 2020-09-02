Air defense able to destroy any drones: cmdr.

Stating that many air defense equipment is covert and can not be shown in Media, Sabahifard said, "Defense systems will be used as covert equipment when needed to make enemies regret, so only a limited number of these devices will be unveiled today."

He added that 'Emad' system is a unique system that can model the game of war and be used in all areas of defense, saying, "This system has very advanced software and hardware and has the ability to be upgraded."

A few developed countries in the world had this system and now, Iran, also achieved the use of this system by attempts of army defense forces, he said.

Referring to the unveiling of a new homegrown radar system, dubbed ‘Kashef-99’, Sabahifard said, "Kashef-99 is a 3D, phased-array, mobile radar, used for discovering micro air vehicles (MAVs)."

"Today, we have the ability to identify any drones in the sky of the country and the region and destroy it if necessary," he stressed.

He highlighted that this year, the growth of the achievements of the Army Air Defense Force has increased by one hundred percent.

According to Brigadier General Sabahifard, 27 achievements of the Air Defense Force will be unveiled today.

