Iran owes its security to Air Defense's vigilance

The message was delivered by Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, the head of the military office of the Leader, in a phone conversation with Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.

“Send my greetings to all Army Air Defense Force personnel,” Leader said.

"Country owes its security to the readiness and vigilance of Army Air Defense Force personnel," he added.

"Our pious people appreciate your tireless efforts," Leader highlighted.

In a live TV program on Monday morning while pointing to the role of the army air defense in the security of countries, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that Iran's Air Defense is at the forefront of confronting the enemies according to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

PHOTO: Leader paying a visit to an exhibition showcasing achievements of IRGC Aerospace Force, including 3rd Khordad Missile System, on May 11, 2014

