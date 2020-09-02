Iran unveils new homegrown radar system

The new achievement was displayed in a ceremony attended by the force’s commander, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Kashef-99 is a 3D, phased-array, mobile radar, used for discovering micro air vehicles (MAVs).

The new system has been designed and developed by the Modern Technologies Research Center of the Army’s Air Defense Force.

With a 12-kilometer range, Kashef-99 can track 300 targets simultaneously.

Kashef (meaning discoverer in Persian) is a series of Iranian early warning radars developed by SAIRAN.

According to Brigadier General Sabahifard, 27 achievements of the Air Defense Force will be unveiled today.

While congratulating Aug. 31, the Establishment Anniversary of Air Defense Force, Sabahifard seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the round-the-clock and nonstop efforts of all personnel of the Army’s Air Defense across the country.”

MR/5013760