  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2020, 10:41 AM

Iran unveils new homegrown radar system

Iran unveils new homegrown radar system

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force has unveiled a new homegrown radar system, dubbed ‘Kashef-99’.

The new achievement was displayed in a ceremony attended by the force’s commander, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Kashef-99 is a 3D, phased-array, mobile radar, used for discovering micro air vehicles (MAVs).

The new system has been designed and developed by the Modern Technologies Research Center of the Army’s Air Defense Force.

With a 12-kilometer range, Kashef-99 can track 300 targets simultaneously.

Kashef (meaning discoverer in Persian) is a series of Iranian early warning radars developed by SAIRAN.

According to Brigadier General Sabahifard, 27 achievements of the Air Defense Force will be unveiled today.

While congratulating Aug. 31, the Establishment Anniversary of Air Defense Force, Sabahifard seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the round-the-clock and nonstop efforts of all personnel of the Army’s Air Defense across the country.”

MR/5013760

News Code 163025

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News