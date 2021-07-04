Iran number one in all areas of air defense in region

Compared to previous years, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force has made significant progress in all areas of detection, interception, and cyber activities, Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force said.

Saying that Iran Air Defense Force enjoys advanced equipment, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard stressed that in the region, Iran is the number one country in all areas of air defense, including detection, reconnaissance, interception.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sabahifard spoke about the conspiracies of the enemies who sought to undermine the presence of Iranians in the presidential elections.

Under the wise guidelines of the leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation created an epic in the country through the ballot boxes, he also added.

