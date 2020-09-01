27 achievements of Army Air Defense Force to be unveiled

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard broke the news on Tue. evening.

The commemoration ceremony of Anniversary of National Defense Day was held on Tue. at Unknown Martyrs’ Cemetery in the presence of commanders, senior officials and staff of Iran’s Army Air Defense by fully observing of anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

In this ceremony, Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said, “We should not let courage and bravery of martyrs of Sacred Defense fall into oblivion.”

While congratulating Aug. 31 the Establishment Anniversary of Air Defense Force, Sabahifard seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the round-the-clock and nonstop efforts of all personnel of Army’s Air Defense across the country.”

The heroism and bravery of soldiers and commanders during the Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) is not covered to anyone, he said, adding, “Everyone knows that all operations both inside and outside the country will not be possible without air defense as we have witnessed the salient and eye-catching successes of Army’s Air Defense Force.”

“Iran’s Army Air Defense Force could confront world’s superpowers and 43 countries in the world in the course of Eight Years of Sacred Defense,” he underlined.

Safeguarding and preserving blood of martyrs and continuing their right path is the main task of Iran’s Army Air Defense. According to the Leader of Islamic Revolution, “We should safeguard sacred values of the Islamic Revolution, so that blood of martyrs during Eight Years of Sacred Defense should not be fallen into oblivion.”

