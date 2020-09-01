Iran’s military power pioneer in region: Cmdr.

Heidari made remarks on Tuesday, noting that the political and deterrence power of Iran’s Armed Forces has made the global arrogance leave the region in fear.

He went on to say that the Army's Ground Forces play a significant role in defending the Iranian territory due to its combat power and defense capabilities.

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force further noted that Iran’s Army along with IRGC and police forces make all their efforts to ensure security at border areas.

