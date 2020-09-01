  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2020, 9:00 PM

Brig. Gen. Heidari:

Air defense prevents entrance of enemies' drones to Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Commander of Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said that Iran's air defense has prevented the entrance of the most equipped enemy drones to country.

Commemorating the National Air Defense Day, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said that the air defense has stood against any threat and prevented the entrance of the most equipped enemy drones to the country.

Heidari added that the establishment of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base shows the insight and vigilance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in identifying threats and maintaining lasting security in the country's skies as far as he described air defense as the forefront and the first priority in intercepting and controlling enemies' activities.

He also appreciated the good performance and Air Defense personnel’s efforts across the country.

