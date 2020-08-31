Iran's air defense enjoying high position in region

He made the remarks in his meeting with Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard on Monday.

"During the post-revolutionary years, and especially after the establishment of the air defense base in 2008, the country's air defense has gained good achievements in various fields of air defense, including radar, missiles and communication systems," Mousavi said.

Stating that Iran's air defense has a sublime position in the region, he stressed the need to increase cooperation among the armed forces.

He also appreciated the good performance and Air Defense personnel’s efforts across the country.

