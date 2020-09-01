Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 1

Arman-e Melli:
FIFA threatens Iran with sanctions
Hamidreza Asefi: America is facing UNSC rather than Iran
Ebtekar:
Leaders sends message to Army’s Air Defense
Special mission of Pompeo in the ME
Rouhani invites Mayalsian king to visit Iran
Ettela’at:
Boosting economic coop. with neighbors is the solution for problems: Rouhani
Explosions hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi concurrent with first Israeli commercial flight to UAE
Iran:
The country owes its security to air defense readiness: Leader
Diab replaced with Adib
Javan:
Medical knowledge-based firms export products to four continents
“Down with America” inside America
Suspicious blasts in UAE concurrent with landing of first Zionists plane
Adib appointed as PM-designate with the support of 8 March
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Adib in place of Diab
Kayhan:
Concurrent with landing of first Israeli plane, UAE was hit by fire
Game of EU: Keeping Iran in the JCPOA, trying to extend arms embargo
Nigerian Shias set new record by holding Ashura processions in 315 cities and villages
