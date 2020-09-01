Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 1

Arman-e Melli:

FIFA threatens Iran with sanctions

Hamidreza Asefi: America is facing UNSC rather than Iran

Ebtekar:

Leaders sends message to Army’s Air Defense

Special mission of Pompeo in the ME

Rouhani invites Mayalsian king to visit Iran

Ettela’at:

Boosting economic coop. with neighbors is the solution for problems: Rouhani

Explosions hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi concurrent with first Israeli commercial flight to UAE

Iran:

The country owes its security to air defense readiness: Leader

Diab replaced with Adib

Javan:

Medical knowledge-based firms export products to four continents

“Down with America” inside America

Suspicious blasts in UAE concurrent with landing of first Zionists plane

Adib appointed as PM-designate with the support of 8 March

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Adib in place of Diab

Kayhan:

Concurrent with landing of first Israeli plane, UAE was hit by fire

Game of EU: Keeping Iran in the JCPOA, trying to extend arms embargo

Nigerian Shias set new record by holding Ashura processions in 315 cities and villages

