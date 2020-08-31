Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on August 31

Ebtekar:

Ashura ceremonies held across Iran while observing health protocols

Etela'at:

Nasrallah: If the whole world recognizes Israel, we won't recognize it

Zarif: US adminitration does not understand law or UN

Iran:

Leader attends Muharram mourning ceremonies

Javan:

US's historic split from Security Council

Iran first mass producer of microturbines in world

Kayhan:

Nigerian Police attacks Shia mourners on Ashura

Magnificent mourning of Ashura around world

Mardom Salari:

Kamala Harris vows US return to JCPOA

