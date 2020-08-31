Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on August 31

Ebtekar:
Ashura ceremonies held across Iran while observing health protocols
Etela'at:
Nasrallah: If the whole world recognizes Israel, we won't recognize it
Zarif: US adminitration does not understand law or UN
Iran:
Leader attends Muharram mourning ceremonies
Javan:
US's historic split from Security Council
Iran first mass producer of microturbines in world
Kayhan:
Nigerian Police attacks Shia mourners on Ashura
Magnificent mourning of Ashura around world
If all the world recognize Israel, we won't recognize it, says Nasrallah
Mardom Salari:
Kamala Harris vows US return to JCPOA
