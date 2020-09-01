‘Dialogue’ sole solution for Muslim world problems: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani referred to the need to hold dialogue among Muslim countries so as to solve problems of the Islamic world. Rouhani made the remarks in a message on Monday to King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on the occasion of the country’s national day.

Iran owes its security to Air Defense's vigilance: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appreciated the efforts of Iran's Army Air Defense Force. The message was delivered on Monday by Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, the head of the military office of the Leader, in a phone conversation with Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.

Iran registers 1,642 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 1,642 COVID-19 infections and 109 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Monday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 375,212 with the death toll standing at 21,571.

Pursuing Gen. Soleimani’s assassination case high on agenda: Judiciary Chief

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi said that his body considers the case of Lieutenant General Soleimani’s assassination as a priority to deal with.

Iran's air defense enjoying high position in region

Referring to the achievements of country's air defense in recent years, Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that Iran's air defense has a high position in the region.

Washington's desperate efforts doomed to failure: Vaezi

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the obvious threat to impose sanctions on countries that oppose the US and do not accompany it, is a dangerous innovation in the international system and the UNSC.

Iran to always stand by friendly neighboring countries

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by friendly neighboring countries. He made the remarks in the second meeting on expanding relations with neighboring countries on Monday.

Iran, Pakistan emphasize on cooperating in regional forums

Iranian and Pakistani Parliament speakers stressed the need to develop and enhance bilateral political, economic, cultural, trade and parliamentary cooperation in regional forums.

Iran strengthens border security with modern equipment

Commander of the Border Guard of the NAJA said that the forces have been equipped with modern tools to strengthen border security. Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the remarks during a visit to the Sardasht border area on Monday.

Iran voices readiness to assist flood-hit Afghan people

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian expressed Iran’s readiness to help flood victims in Afghanistan. He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal on Monday.

Air defense providing major security of borders of Iran's sky

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization said that Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is tasked with providing major security of borders of Iranian sky.

Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Austrian FM in Vienna

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday evening.

