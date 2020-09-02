Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 2

Arman-e Melli:
Leader: This year's Muharram mourning marked as a phenomenon in history of country
Aftab:
Russia once again calls for US-Iran direct dialogue
Helga Schmid: JCPOA partners united in finding a solution to preserve it
Ebtekar:
Leader reacts to UAE-Israeli tie normalization
Etela'at:
Leader of Islamic Revolution: UAE betrays Muslim World
French President: Hezbollah part of Lebanese nation
Iran:
Rouhani: Gov. not allow economic shocks to slow down country's development
Schmid: All JCPOA participants united to preserve it
Javan:
Leader: UAE should compensate for its betrayal
Khorasan:
Porto completes signing of Mehdi Taremi
Shargh:
Leader: 'We hope that Emiratis would soon wake up and compensate for their action'
Rouhani: 'We should not allow economic shocks affect people’s livelihood'
Kayhan:
Leader: UAE's betrayal will not last long
ZZ/
Your Comment