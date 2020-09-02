Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 2

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: This year's Muharram mourning marked as a phenomenon in history of country

Aftab:

Russia once again calls for US-Iran direct dialogue

Helga Schmid: JCPOA partners united in finding a solution to preserve it

Ebtekar:

Leader reacts to UAE-Israeli tie normalization

Etela'at:

Leader of Islamic Revolution: UAE betrays Muslim World

French President: Hezbollah part of Lebanese nation

Iran:

Rouhani: Gov. not allow economic shocks to slow down country's development

Schmid: All JCPOA participants united to preserve it

Javan:

Leader: UAE should compensate for its betrayal

Khorasan:

Porto completes signing of Mehdi Taremi

Shargh:

Leader: 'We hope that Emiratis would soon wake up and compensate for their action'

Rouhani: 'We should not allow economic shocks affect people’s livelihood'

Kayhan:

Leader: UAE's betrayal will not last long

ZZ/