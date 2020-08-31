Washington's desperate efforts doomed to failure: Vaezi

In reaction to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest remarks, Vaezi said, "Influenced by the extremist approach and will of the Zionist regime, the US government makes decisions that are completely illegal and irrational, so it can not adhere to even the apparent legal basis of these decisions."

Emphasizing that the use of trigger mechanism is a mechanism under the framework of JCPOA, he added, "The US government has officially withdrawn from the JCPOA and it is clear that it can no longer use the mechanisms."

"Of course, the US government has realized today what a great mistake they have made in withdrawing from the JCPOA, and now, to cover up this mistake, they are making desperate moves without any legal basis," he said.

Vaezi noted, "They have tried this approach several times since their withdrawal from JCPOA, and they have faced global opposition each time in a very rare way in international history."

He called the US unilateralist policies the basis for its isolation in the world, saying, "The fact that the Americans, who claim to be world leader, have suffered such isolation, in fact, shows the legitimacy of Iran's behavior."

"US does not have the right to use the mechanisms related to JCPOA, and therefore their recent action in the Security Council will not succeed at all, as all members and the international community oppose it," Vaezi highlighted.

He went on to say, "The obvious threat to impose sanctions on countries that oppose the US and do not accompany it, is a dangerous innovation in the international system and the UNSC."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously wrote in a Twitter message that after the failure of the Security Council in its mission to maintain peace and security, the United States announced the 30-day return process of all UN sanctions against Iran.

According to Pompeo, the sanctions will return at midnight on September 20.

The United States announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the "Iran nuclear deal" on May 8, 2018.

