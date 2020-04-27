Iran, Ukraine discuss flight 752, coronavirus pandemic

The two sides also exchanged views on mutual cooperation.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The Iranian operator was reported to have mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

As reported, the black box of the plane has sustained considerable damage.

Iran and Ukraine have been cooperating to decide about the time and place of having the flight recorders of the downed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 decrypted.

MNA/