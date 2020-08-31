‘Dialogue’ sole solution for Muslim world problems: Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks in a message on Monday to King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on the occasion of the country’s national day.

Facilitating the national day to Malaysian king, government, and people, Rouhani appreciated the stances of Kuala Lumpur regarding challenges within the Islamic world such as the occupation of Palestine. “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that constructive dialogue and interaction between Islamic governments is the sole way to go through problems facing the Islamic World.”

The Iranian President officially invited the Malaysian king to visit Iran to “hold dialogue and exchange views regarding issues of the Islamic World and initiatives of the Islamic Republic on boosting peace and stability” and also to discuss “further expansion of bilateral relations”.

Rouhani hoped that bilateral ties between the two countries would improve in all political, economic, cultural, and international fields.

He wished the Malaysian king health and success and the Malaysian people prosperity.

PHOTO: Rouhani meeting with Malaysian king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in December 2019 on the sidelines of Kuala Lumpur Summit

