Zarif Emphasizes using barter mechanism with Malaysia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a videoconference with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin bin Tun Hussein on Wednesday, conferring on bilateral, regional, international, and Islamic issues.

Both sides stressed the need to use a barter mechanism for the greater benefit of the two nations and discussed the finalization of the preferential tariff agreement as well as holding a joint economic commission to expand bilateral trade.

Given Malaysia's position as an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Zarif called on the Malaysian foreign minister to play a role in resolving the Yemeni crisis through political agreements.

Zarif further voiced Iran’s support for any Malaysian initiative to establish peace in Yemen and end the crisis in the country, and appreciated Malaysia's stance in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Hishammuddin bin Tun Hussein also expressed Malaysia’s solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

FA/4975145