Mahatir calls on Muslims to focus on fighting Israeli regime

In an interview with a Lebanese-based media on Wed., Mahathir Mohamad said, “Mislims must stop fighting among themselves and focus on ‘Israeli enemy’ instead.”

“I know that there are great powers that seek instability among Islamic countries, but we are actually helping Israel by fighting and dividing ourselves,” he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, former Malaysian prime minister emphasized the non-recognition of existence of the Zionist regime and added, “from the beginning, we did not recognize Israeli regime and there is no diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and Israeli regime up to the present time. We have always condemned it [the Israeli regime] but unfortunately, some other countries have pursued different policies.”

He also suggested that Muslims should support the Black Rights Movement instead of attacking Western countries and the United States.

Mahathir Mohamad has always been a staunch supporter of Palestinian rights and during his tenure, he hosted the Islamic Conference and pursued widespread support for the Palestinian cause and freedom of Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

