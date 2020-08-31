Iran to always stand by friendly neighboring countries

He made the remarks in the second meeting on expanding relations with neighboring countries on Monday.

“Strengthening economic cooperation with neighboring countries can play a significant role in overcoming problems,” he noted.

He went on to say that the Foreign Ministry is responsible for foreign policy, however, other ministries have the opportunity to expand foreign relations and use all of their capabilities.

Rouhani further noted that the Iranian nation and government have always stood by friendly neighboring countries and welcome the expansion of bilateral and regional relations.

“We must work sincerely with all our neighboring countries to develop the entire region. Bilateral economic relations will ensure peace and security,” he added.

The president also maintained that the expansion in tourism, joint investment, and banking and financial cooperation among the neighboring countries are considered valuable steps towards further relations.

FA/5012443