  1. Iran
Jul 25, 2020, 2:40 PM

Iran update:

Over 288K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 15,484

Over 288K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 15,484

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – As of Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 288,000, of whom 15,484 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Saturday that over the past 24 hours, 2,316 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 288,839.

She added that 195 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 15,484.

There are 3,670 people in intensive care, Lari said, adding, of those originally infected, 251,319 were declared recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 2.3 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning, 15,943,547 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 642,751 and recoveries amounting to 9,726,064.

ZZ/IRN83883630

News Code 161420

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News