Over 288K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 15,484

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Saturday that over the past 24 hours, 2,316 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 288,839.

She added that 195 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 15,484.

There are 3,670 people in intensive care, Lari said, adding, of those originally infected, 251,319 were declared recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 2.3 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning, 15,943,547 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 642,751 and recoveries amounting to 9,726,064.

