Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran lambastes US, EU for sheltering MEK terrorists

In a tweet on Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the US and the EU a shelter for Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) terrorists despite their crimes. "Aug. 29, the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism, is the time to remember Prz Rajai & PM Bahonar who, 39yrs ago today, were martyred in a bombing by the MEK terrorist group," the ministry tweeted. "Despite assassinating 1000s Iranians & fighting alongside Saddam, MEK is sheltered by the U.S. & EU."

CBI to prevent confiscation of $1.7bn of Iranian assets by US

The Central Bank of Iran has dismissed a lawsuit filed in the US to force a European financial provider in Luxembourg to transfer Iranian assets to the US.

Iran coronavirus update: 1,754 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hours

As of Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 373,570, of whom 21,462 have lost their lives to the deadly virus. Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Sunday that over the past 24 hours, 1,754 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 373,570. She added that 103 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 21,462.

Vienna to host JCPOA joint commission on Sept. 1

The next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Vienna on September 1. The meeting will be chaired by Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Trump using 'all options on table' threat against Americans: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the Trump's regime is using 'all the options on the table' threat against the American people. "All options on the table" has long been a staple of US foreign policy. It simply means the law of the jungle: disregard for a fundamental principle of int'l law: Non-Use of Force. Now, the Trump regime is using the same threat against Americans. A wake-up call? God willing,” Zarif tweeted.

MR