  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 31, 2020, 9:31 AM

Global coronavirus fatalities pass 850,000

Global coronavirus fatalities pass 850,000

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 850,000 on Sunday, with the United States, India and Mexico leading list both in infections and fatalities.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 25,384,579 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 850,591 and recoveries amounting to 17,706,841.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 6,173,236 cases and 187,224 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,862,311 infections and 120,896 fatalities.

Next comes India with 3,619,169 infections and 64,617 deaths.

In terms of infections, Russia ranks fourth (990,326), followed by Peru (647,166), South Africa (625,056), Colombia (607,938), Mexico (595,841), Spain (455,621), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426) and Iran (373,570), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (64,158), the UK (41,499), Italy (35,477), France (30,606), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,788), Iran (21,462), Colombia (19,364), Russia (17,093), South Africa (14,028) and Chile (11,244).

According to statistics, nearly 6,000 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average. That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

MR

News Code 162911

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News