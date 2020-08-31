Global coronavirus fatalities pass 850,000

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 25,384,579 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 850,591 and recoveries amounting to 17,706,841.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 6,173,236 cases and 187,224 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,862,311 infections and 120,896 fatalities.

Next comes India with 3,619,169 infections and 64,617 deaths.

In terms of infections, Russia ranks fourth (990,326), followed by Peru (647,166), South Africa (625,056), Colombia (607,938), Mexico (595,841), Spain (455,621), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426) and Iran (373,570), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (64,158), the UK (41,499), Italy (35,477), France (30,606), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,788), Iran (21,462), Colombia (19,364), Russia (17,093), South Africa (14,028) and Chile (11,244).

According to statistics, nearly 6,000 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average. That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

