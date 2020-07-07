Iran reports highest coronavirus death toll since outbreak

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that over the past 24 hours, 2,637 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 245,688.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 200 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 11,931, she said.

She also noted that at least 207,000 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,270 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she said.

Lari added that 1,846,793 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

Health Ministry Spokesperson went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Ilam and Hormozgan have red status while the condition in provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Hamedan, Albroz, Yazd, Ardebil, Sistan and Baluchestan and Kerman is becoming alarming.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday morning (+4:30 GMT), 11,744,397 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 540,764 and recoveries amounting to 6,740,095.

ZZ/FNA13990417000726