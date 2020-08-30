Iran lambastes US, EU for sheltering MEK terrorists

"Aug. 29, the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism, is the time to remember Prz Rajai & PM Bahonar who, 39yrs ago today, were martyred in a bombing by the MEK terrorist group," the ministry tweeted.

"Despite assassinating 1000s Iranians & fighting alongside Saddam, MEK is sheltered by the U.S. & EU."

The tweet comes on the occasion of the 1981 assassination of then-president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

The two and several other officials had convened at the Tehran office of the Iranian prime minister in a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Defense Council when a bomb explosion ripped through the building. Survivors recounted that an aide, identified as Massoud Kashmiri, had brought a briefcase into the conference room and then left. It was revealed later that he was an MEK operative, who had infiltrated the then-prime minister’s office disguised as a state security official, according to Press TV.

The MEK terrorist group has conducted numerous assassinations and bombings against Iranian statesmen and civilians since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Its members fled Iran in 1986 for Iraq, where they enjoyed Saddam's backing. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MEK’s acts of terror.

A few years ago, MEK elements were relocated from their Camp Ashraf in Iraq’s Diyala Province to Camp Hurriyet (Camp Liberty), a former US military base in Baghdad, and later sent to Albania.

MEK terrorists enjoy freedom of activity in the US and Europe and even hold meetings with American and EU officials.

