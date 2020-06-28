MEK, by all means a terror cult: Iran's Foreign Ministry

In its Sunday’s tweet released on the occasion US Human Rights Week, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote, “MEK is by all means a terror cult. Europe is home to this rogue entity & Americans taxpayers’ money has funded the atrocities of this corrupt grouplet.”

"Both have hands in the massacre of innocent Iranians by MEK,“ Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote that US is desperately leading a global campaign to use economic terrors against Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Ministry referred to the US Human Rights Week and reacted to US efforts to use economic sanctions against Iran.

“From depriving Iran of its own financial resources for making ends meet, to banning delivery of the COVID19-related supplies for saving Iranians' lives, the US regime is desperately leading global campaign to use economic, medical terrors against Iranian,” the tweet added.

