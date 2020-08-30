Baghdad Green Zone hit by Katyusha rocket

The attack caused damage to an empty building and there were no casualties.

Sirens blasted inside the US Embassy and helicopters were hovering above as the rocket hit the heavily-fortified area.

It was the second such attack in recent days after three rockets landed in the Green Zone on Thursday as well. However, none of the attacks caused casualties.

The US embassy in Baghdad and US terrorist bases in Iraq, including al-Taji and al-Balad bases, have been targeted by rockets several times in recent months.

Many Iraqi people and groups call for the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.

Iranian officials say that the presence of foreign forces, including the Americans, in Iraq exacerbates the climate of insecurity, the growth of terrorism and security challenges.

They believe the US terrorist forces have turned Iraq into a battlefield with Iran.

However, as the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on August 29, Iran's support to the Iraqi government is unconditional, whether Iraq decides to allow the US troops to stay or expel them.

MNA/5011171