Explosion Rocks Tbilisi, Georgia: report

One person could be dead and several more injured as a result of an explosion in Tbilisi, Sputnik News reported.

"We heard a loud explosion and we don't know what exactly happened. Police and ambulances immediately arrived. They say that three people were injured and one was killed," an eyewitness told reporters.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded in the club "Deja Vu", which is currently under repair.

​Earlier on 4 September, a gas leak took place in a residential building in the Georgian capital. The Emergency Management Service reported that an explosion caused a fire in one of the apartments. The blaze was quickly extinguished and there was no serious damage. Residents of neighboring apartments were quickly evacuated by firefighters.

