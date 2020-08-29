Russia rebukes US struggles to restore anti-Iran sanctions

In a tweet late on Friday, Ulyanov said the overwhelming majority of the UN Security Council members considered the US attempt to start the procedure for the restoration of sanctions against Iran.

However, he added, the US intends to go ahead, creating an unprecedented conflict in the Security Council.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi also deplored the US for threatening UN Security Council’s members, saying Washington’s acts undermine the Council’s authority.

“US's contempt for international law has reached a new low. The US is in violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231; deliberately misinterprets 2231 and it threatens the UN members—including its closest allies—for standing up to bullying,” Takht-Ravanchi tweeted on Saturday.

The envoy warned, “The US' unilateralism is undermining UN. Council's authority is on the line.”

The comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened UNSC members that if they introduce a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the US will oppose it. He added that "if no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That’s how UNSCR 2231 works."

