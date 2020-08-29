US unilateralism undermining UNSC authority

“US's contempt for the international law has reached a new low,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi tweeted on Saturday.

“The US is in violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231; deliberately misinterprets 2231 and it threatens the UN members—including its closest allies—for standing up to bullying,” he added.

The envoy warned, “The US' unilateralism is undermining UN. Council's authority is on the line.”

His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened UNSC members that if they introduce a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the US will oppose it. He added that "if no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That’s how UNSCR 2231 works."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized US on Friday for sanctioning anyone and any entity that comes between US" and "its snapback, saying it does not understand law or UN.

"Maybe they can grasp this: You divorced the JCPOA in 2018. Your name on the marriage certificate is irrelevant," he added.

