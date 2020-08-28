  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2020

Pompeo’s claims ‘full of lies’: China

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Chinese Mission to the United Nations described claims made by the US Secretary of State on the return of sanctions against Iran as ‘full of lies’.

“US claimed that whether or not a resolution to continue sanctions relief is introduced, sanctions on Iran will return. Full of LIES,” tweeted the mission on Friday.

“US is no longer a participant to #JCPOA, and therefore ineligible to invoke the snapback,” it notes, adding, “13 #UNSC members believe the snapback is not triggered.”

Mike Pompeo claimed that the United States has already triggered the mechanism to return UN sanctions against Iran and those embargos will snap back by September 20.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, also took to Twitter to respond to Peopeo, writing that America has “NO legal standing in the first place to recourse to 2231, as it's not a JCPOA participant. The clock is ticking just in Pompeo's parallel alternate universe! This happens when an ex-spymaster leads US diplomacy.”

US has officially ceased participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018 and has put every effort to ruin the deal since then. It has unilaterally imposed severe economic sanctions against Iran to pressure the country into a ‘better deal’ but Iran has chosen the path of ‘maximum resistance’ against the US’ ‘maximum pressure’.

