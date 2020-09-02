Foreign Ministry to safeguard Iran's national interests

He made the remarks on Wednesday, noting, “As the US and the Zionist Regime struggle to put economic, political, and security pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, I and my colleagues in the Foreign Ministry work around the clock to thwart these efforts.”

He went on to say that the Foreign Ministry follows active and innovative diplomacy even in the UN Security Council.

“Three unprecedented diplomatic victories in the Security Council in just a few weeks is an incredible gift for the Iranian nation,” he added.

“Although appropriate tools are needed in this difficult and glorious path, we will spare no efforts to safeguard the country’s national interests,” he maintained.

