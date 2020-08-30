Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US unilateralism undermining UNSC authority: Takht-Ravanchi

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations deplored the US for threatening UN Security Council’s members, saying Washington’s acts undermine the Council’s authority. “US's contempt for the international law has reached a new low,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi tweeted on Saturday. “The US is in violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231; deliberately misinterprets 2231 and it threatens the UN members—including its closest allies—for standing up to bullying,” he added. The envoy warned, “The US' unilateralism is undermining UN. Council's authority is on the line.”

Iran hails Japanese PM's 'valuable efforts' after resignation

Iranian Foreign Ministry hailed Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for his valuable contribution to the expansion of Tehran-Tokyo relations after he announced resignation due to poor health.

Iran COVID-19 cases pass 371,000

The daily count of COVID-19 infections reached 1,905 on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 371,816, according to the spokeswoman for the Health Ministry. Speaking at her daily conference on Saturday, Sima Lari said the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 110 people in Iran within the 24-hour period, putting the total death toll at 21,359.

Envoy:

China's UNSC stance 'actual rejection of US bullying': Envoy

Iran's ambassador to Beijing hailed China’s standing against US bullying policies at the UN, saying such stance has thwarted Washington's unilateralism. In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said China’s position against the US' request at UNSC was actually the rejection of Washington's unilateral policies.

Iran to keep pursuing disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran has constantly been pursuing the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr, the founder of the basic core of anti-Zionism resistance in Lebanon, and will keep it on the agenda.

Iranian support for Iraqi government ‘unconditional’: Amb. to Baghdad

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi expressed the Islamic Republic’s “unconditional support” to the Iraqi government, whether Iraq decides to expel US troops or not. In an interview with Al-Monitor on Friday, Masjedi said, “Iran and Iraq, as two historic neighbors, have many things in common that have intertwined their destiny.” “We are neighbors forever, so no country wants the welfare and prosperity of Iraqi people more than we do."

Iran, Austria review security, law enforcement coop.

Iran and Austria have reviewed the bilateral relations in the field of security, police and law enforcement. Iran's Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani, in a tweet on Friday, said he had a “very useful” meeting with Wilhelm Sandrisser, a high-ranking security official from Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior.

MR