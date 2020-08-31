Niger to prevent UNSC from abusing US unilateralism: Rouhani

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Mahamadou Issoufou President of Niger, Rouhani reiterated that Niger will prevent UNSC from abusing US unilateralism.

Iran and Niger have had constructive cooperation in international issues and forums in the field of achieving goals of the forums, he said, adding, “I am confident that an independent and professional Niger will prevent UNSC from abusing US unilateralism.”

He expressed his satisfaction with the news pertinent to the way of confronting the coronavirus global pandemic in Niger and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has had successful efforts in controlling spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and is ready to share its experience with the friendly and Muslim country of Niger.”

Rouhani appreciated consecutive support of Niger from JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 and added, “Abuse of some countries from international forums is the root cause of many problems in the contemporary world of today. I am very pleased that Iran and Niger share the same view that international relations should be based on justice, legitimacy and high human values based on independence, solidarity and dignity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the four decades of amicable ties between Tehran and Niamey and added, “The two countries of Iran and Niger have had good cooperation in the fields of mineral exploration, health and agriculture, and I hope we can use all our capacities to expand our relations. Iran is also ready to share its counter-terrorism experiences with the Republic of Niger.”

Mahamadou Issoufou President of Niger, for his part, welcomed exchange of experiences with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields including battling the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and added, “Relations between the two countries over the past four decades have been very good and friendly and Niger is ready to expand these relations in all fields."

Issoufou pointed to the good cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Niger in international forums such as Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the United Nations and expressed his satisfaction with the common views of the two countries on international issues.

The Republic of Niger has always tried to advance its international cooperation on the basis of important human values, and will regulate its actions in the Security Council on that basis, he emphasized.

MA/IRN84022288