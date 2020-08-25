Iranian students win 4 medals at Intl. Biology Olympiad

Four Iranian students took part in the 31st International Biology Olympiad which was held virtually due to coronavirus outbreak.

Arian Hassani, Nazgol Mohaimeni, and Mohammad Amin Sabbaghi Lalimi claimed silver medals and Amir Hossein Shahsvand Davoodi gained a bronze.

This international science Olympiad whose aim is to bring together the most gifted biology talents around the world was hosted by Japan from 3 to 11 July 2020.

The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is a yearly Biology competition for secondary school students, who are winners of their respective National Biology Olympiad. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. For a successful performance interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity, and perseverance are necessary. IBO gathers young people from all over the world in an open, friendly, and peaceful mind. IBO is hosted every year by a different IBO member and takes one week.

