Why studying in Iran

It’s a new beginning of another creative year of school life for the students who are to resume their most unforgettable journey of life.

Aside from a large number of Iranian students in different educational levels, Iran also hosts hundreds of foreign students who have a passion for Iranian language and culture in their hearts, as studying at Iran’s universities is a dream for Persian lovers and the main source for those who are interested in learning this poetic language academically.

Besides being a cradle of the Persian language, Iran also enjoys other advantages as well, which makes it a good choice for a student who is looking for a place to quench their thirst for Iranian culture.

Although mainstream media is not in favor of Iran, introducing Iran as a not-a-safe place to travel to or to choose as an academic destination, real experience of students studying in Iran proves the opposite.

Iran is one of the world’s most dynamic and prolific centers when it comes to arts, architecture, and literature. Many Iranian historical buildings show a mixture of Islamic and Persian architectural traditions and arts.

Iran is also home to several tourist attractions, historical sites, and natural sights, which can act as an endless resource to history and culture students and enthusiasts.

Iranians who are famous for their hospitality, are amazingly warm, friendly, and welcoming to foreigners, which makes a safe and peaceful social atmosphere to live and enjoy.

Food is very important to Iranians and as a student away from home, this is the last thing you need to worry about as you have an endless number of choices to enjoy all types of delicious edibles.

Traditional Iranian foods are truly diverse, and they range from various kinds of stews to different types of roasted meat and kebabs to fried dishes to baked dishes to numerous soups and pottages to an assortment of salads, desserts, sweets, and confectionery.

And last but not least, Iran has a high-quality and up-to-date educational system. As a Muslim country, it is also an alluring education destination for many Muslim students who come from Arab and neighboring countries.

The University of Tehran, Amirkabir University of Technology, and the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad have the highest admission rates for foreign students who are mostly from Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Japan, China, Syria, Moldavia, Hungary, Ukraine, Pakistan, amongst many others.

