Iranian students gain 4 medals in IOI 2020 in Singapore

Shayan Pardis, Ali Safari and, Kasra Mazaheri each won a gold medal and Abolfazl Soltani grabbed the silver medal in the 32nd edition of the International Olympiad in Informatics in Singapore.

In the competition rankings, the Iranian team ranked fourth in the world.

According to the report, the teams of China, the United States and South Korea came first to third, respectively.

The 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2020) was held virtually, due to coronavirus outbreak restrictions, from 13 to 19 September 2020.

IOI 2020 is the most prestigious computer science competition for secondary school and high school students around the world. The competition is one of five international science Olympiads held annually. IOI 2020 was hosted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Computing. Exceptional high school students from various countries compete in the prestigious algorithmic competition to sharpen their informatics skills—such as problem analysis, design of algorithms and data structures, programming, and testing.

