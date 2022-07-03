  1. Technology
Jul 3, 2022, 7:30 PM

Shahr-e Kord to host 10th International Congress of Biology

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The Scientific Secretary of the International Congress of Biology of Iran Ali Mohammad Ahadi said on Sunday that Shahr-e Kord in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province will host Iran’s 10th International Congress of Biology.

Referring to the 22nd National and 10th International Congress of Biology of Iran, Ahadi said Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province will host the upcoming event.

He noted that the conference will be held in four sections including plant, animal, cellular and molecular, environment and protection.

Holding workshops, identifying and investigating the problems in the field of environment and biology of provinces, presenting achievements in this field, and enhancing skills in the field of biology are among the most important goals of this conference, he further noted.

He said that Shahr-e Kord will host Iran's International Congress of Biology from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2022.

He highlighted that the conference is held every two years in the country and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous conference was hosted virtually by Semnan province.

