A military source told SANA that at 22.40 on Monday, the Zionist enemy directed an airstrike from the side of the occupied Syrian Golan against some military sites in Southern Damascus, adding that the army air defenses confronted the aggression and shot down most of the missiles before reaching their targets.

The source said that the Israeli aggression led to the martyrdom of two soldiers and injuring seven others in addition to material damages incurred.

MA/SANA