Aug 24, 2020, 12:52 PM

Iran able to export gas to eastern countries

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the ability of Iran to export gas to countries situated on the eastern side of its border.

“Today, we export gas from the west of the country to Iraq and Turkey and we can also export gas to eastern countries; we have laid the gas pipeline to the point of Pakistani border,” he said on Monday in a ceremony to inaugurate three major oil, gas, and petrochemical projects.

He referred to the gas industry as a fundamental infrastructure that will lead to the country’s development and can also connect Iran to its neighbors.

Rouhani also noted that some 17,000 villages across the country have been connected to the country’s gas network, describing the network ‘unique’ in the world.

