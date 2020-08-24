Iran able to export gas to eastern countries

“Today, we export gas from the west of the country to Iraq and Turkey and we can also export gas to eastern countries; we have laid the gas pipeline to the point of Pakistani border,” he said on Monday in a ceremony to inaugurate three major oil, gas, and petrochemical projects.

He referred to the gas industry as a fundamental infrastructure that will lead to the country’s development and can also connect Iran to its neighbors.

Rouhani also noted that some 17,000 villages across the country have been connected to the country’s gas network, describing the network ‘unique’ in the world.

This item will be updated…

MAH/ 5006929