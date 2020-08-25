3 world leaders used Iran as model for re-opening economy

He made the remarks on Tuesday in the ceremony of inaugurating some national projects of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade via video conferences.

"There was a conspiracy since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran by our enemies that everything should be stopped," Rouhani said, adding, "They became very angry when we announced in late March that businesses should be opened and the production units should not be closed."

"Foreign media reported that the Iranian government did not value the lives of the people at all," he noted.

"They wanted to take the country into crisis and shut everything down," he added.

Rouhani thanked all the managers and employees of the manufacturing companies who did not allow production to be stopped for a moment by following the health protocols, despite the enemies' efforts to shut down the country, and said, "The country's steel production in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year, has increased by 10 per cent despite coronavirus outbreak, while global steel production fell by 6 per cent."

Stating "bread and life can be achieved together as long as health protocols are strictly followed," the president said, "Three world leaders told me that your measures in the fight against coronavirus is a model for us on how to deal with it while not stop economic activities."

Rouhani mentioned the development of the country's transportation fleet as one of the important goals of the government and said, "Unfortunately, due to the betrayal that Trump committed to the world, the American nation and the Iranian nation and violated the deal, we faced problems in advancing projects related to this field, but the process of this modernisation must continue."

Appreciating all the workers, engineers and managers, especially in the industrial and mining sectors, the President stated, "The petrochemical and steel industries were able to compensate a large part of our problems and provide the currency needed by the country in these difficult years and under the pressure of the enemy."

"The government is ready to make special efforts in the field of packaging, especially in the saffron sector, or red gold and gemstones," he added.

“We will help the people and the private sector to do additional activities in this field in terms of investment,” said Rouhani.

The President also stressed the readiness of the government to make special investments in gold mines, stating that the development of gold mines in the two sectors of exploration and extraction is of special importance.

