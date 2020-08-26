  1. Politics
Enemies failed in overthrowing Establishment: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani said that the resistance of the Iranian nation in the face of hostile pressures foiled enemies plot to bring down the Islamic Republic.

“Despite all pressure and difficulties, people showed resistance. The nation tolerated hardships in their lives but did not surrender to the enemy. Enemies sought to push the Establishment to the point of collapse,” Rouhani said in a cabinet session on Wednesday.

The fact that the US is suffering consecutive defeats in the UN Security Council is due to the resistance of the Iranian nation, Rouhani said, adding that had not been for his resilient spirit, enemies would have returned all UNSC resolutions against Iran back in 2018.

