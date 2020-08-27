Economic prosperity, govt.’s top priority: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking in the 161st session of Government’s Economic Coordinating Headquarters on Wed., Rouhani reiterated, “spurring economy and economic activities is the main priority of the government in the current year (started March 21, 2020).”

While compensating the damages incurred as a result of tough sanctions imposed against the country and also spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, which inflicted severe damage to economic sector of the country, the government wants to pave suitable ways for inauguration of important projects of the country coupled with economic boom and stability, he emphasized.

Turning to the recent economic instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution during the Government Week as well as the compilation of “Economic Roadmap”, he said, “the government is seeking, in addition to compensating the damages incurred to the economic sector of the country as a result of sanctions and spread of COVID-19, effective steps have been taken in line with booming economy of the country.”

The government managed to overcome sanctions and plots orchestrated by US against the country especially over the past two and a half years, Rouhani said, adding, “in addition to making efforts to alleviate economic shocks inflicted on people’s livelihood, the government of ‘Hope and Prudence’ is seeking to continue implementation of development policies of the country.”

MA/5010028