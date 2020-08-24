Iran to mass-produce COVID-19 rapid diagnostic device

He made the remarks on Monday, noting that the device has been devised domestically by a researcher at Tehran University.

“The device has obtained necessary licenses from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, on behalf of the Ministry of Health, and was able to perform clinical tests with the cooperation of specialized teams in the fields of radiology, ICU, virology, and infectious diseases specialists,” he added.

According to Sarkar, the rapid diagnostic device has received written approval from the experts of the field and an article has also been published in this regard.

He went on to say that the device is able to detect the symptoms of the disease within 30 minutes using a technique to evaluate the level of oxygen in the body.

