Global COVID-19 update: US fatalities pass 180,000

According to the latest figures on Monday, 23,586,023 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 812,527 and recoveries amounting to 16,084,558.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 5,874,146 cases and 180,604 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,605,783 infections and 114,772 fatalities.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,106,348), followed by Russia (956,749), South Africa (609,773), Peru (594,326), Mexico (560,164), Colombia (541,147), Spain (407,879), Chile (397,665), and Iran (358,905), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (60,480), India (57,692), the UK (41,429), Italy (35,437), France (30,513), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,663), Iran (20,643), Colombia (17,316), Russia (16,383), South Africa (13,059) and Chile (10,852).

