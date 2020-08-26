Global COVID-19 infections top 23.9 million

At the time of writing this report at 09:18 AM GMT, 23,914,866 cases of the infections have been detected across the globe while the death toll has hit 819,830, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world as 5,779,371 people have been infected there, including 178,524 fatalities and 2,053,699 recoveries.

Totally, over 15.5 million people have gained recovery from the disease worldwide.

The data comes as many countries are doing research on finding an effective drug or a vaccine to fight the disease.

Russia was the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine and now seven Moscow hospitals will join the post-registration trials of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the clinical trial register published by the Health Ministry, Sputnik reported. The ministry approved the request for trials on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge announced on Wednesday that it could start the clinical trial phase of its possible COVID-19 vaccine in late fall or early next year due to the UK government's allocation of £1.9 million ($2.5 million) to the scientific project. Oxford University and the Imperial College London are also working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

MAH/PR/Sputnik