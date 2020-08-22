IAEA chief to visit Tehran on Monday

In a Saturday tweet, Grossi wrote, "I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran."

"I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary," he added.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday confirmed the visit of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi to Iran in the current week, saying that following the ongoing interaction and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran this week at the invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Iran is one of the main partners of the IAEA and we hope that this meeting will lead to mutual cooperation," he said.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov also in a tweet on Friday wrote, "According to knowledgeable mass media the #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Grossi may visit #Iran for the first time as early as next week. If this is true it would be a good opportunity to discuss and settle the problem of IAEA inspectors’ visit to 2 undeclared sites in Iran."

